Last week was very busy in the land of Nintendo with a new Direct and all sorts of announcements including a new batch of Switch Online titles. One of the releases happened to be the Game Boy Advance classic Metroid: Zero Mission.

If you weren't already aware, this game comes with a special Metroid Fusion gallery. As highlighted by multiple sources, the original version required players to have access to both Zero Mission and Metroid Fusion as well as a link cable and two GBA. Fortunately, this latest digital release now has this feature unlocked.

This isn't the first time Nintendo has done something like this for select games available on the Switch Online service. When Mario Tennis for Game Boy Color was added to the service, fans were surprised to discover the Nintendo 64 characters were already unlocked.

If you've not played this particular outing in the Metroid series before, this remake is based on Samus' first adventure. You can learn a bit more about it in our original Nintendo Life review. This game was added to Nintendo's Switch Online retro library alongside The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Sword, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter and Perfect Dark.