During the recent IGN Live event, Nightdive Studios announced that it would be bringing back the cult classic The Thing, fully remastered for modern consoles.

While we only got a brief tease of the title via the announcement trailer, Nightdive has now provided more background information on the product via its first 'Deep Dive' podcast episode. Here, Nightdive's video producer Locke Vincent sits down with Mark Atkinson, co-director of the original game back in 2002, to discuss how the new remaster came to be, what kind of things fans can expect, and much more.

Crucially, it sounds like there will be a bunch of quality-of-life improvements to the game that the original developer Computer Artworks was not able to implement back in the day. More options to scale the difficulty will be made available, but Atkinson stresses that the game will still be pretty tough - as you'd hope. Of course, you can also expect a whole bunch of visual improvements across the board, with updated textures, models, lighting, and more.

The podcast also takes a look at some community choices for which games Nightdive should remaster in the future. This is a particularly interesting segment, as it may give us some insight into what kind of projects the team might want to focus on going forward. Nothing is guaranteed, of course, but we'd certainly love to see a revamped version of Turok: Evolution.

In the meantime, let's check out a few new screenshots for The Thing: Remastered: