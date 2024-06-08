Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Studio Supersoft's creature-collecting, deckbuilding life-sim Moonstone Island is coming to Switch on 19th June.

As announced by publisher Raw Fury with the new trailer above, the game — which launched on PC last year — will be making the jump to Nintendo's platform along with new collectible spirits and a new marriage component.

Full disclosure: Just a heads-up that erstwhile cow-and-crab-loving Nintendo Life staffer Kate Gray is a writer on this game. So while we'll certainly be playing Moonstone Island, we won't be reviewing it on the site, unfortunately!

The game falls squarely in the cosy farm-sim genre, with some exploration, deckbuilding, and potion-brewing Alchemy thrown in for good measure. You explore dozens of procedurally generated islands, making friends and building your home along the way, and crafting gear to help you survive the dungeons, temples, and other areas filled with not-so-friendly things waiting to do battle.

Here are some of the features of the Switch release highlighted in the PR blurb and some screenshots:

Additional Spirits - Check out a new roster that has grown since the game’s launch on PC, including over 70 new spirits to capture and collect.

Thrilling Rewards – Risk the never-ending dungeon with rewards that make it worth the danger.

Exciting Decorations - Grab the "Decorator's Pass" that will grant access to all the DLC cosmetics since launch, with more coming this year.

New Marriage Component - Move in with a chosen spouse, after a special wedding scene.

The game currently has a 'Generally Favorable' 80 Metascore for the PC version, so you'd hope the Switch port will arrive in even better form coming nearly nine months later.

Have you played this on PC already? Saving yourself for the Switch release? Not long to go now, so head down to the comments and let us know.

