Nintendo Direct information leaker 'Pyoro', who has been connected to multiple accurate Nintendo-related leaks over the last year, has apparently locked their Twitter account. This comes following the publication of a story by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier where the leaker stated that their source works for Nintendo.

Following the story going live on Friday 21st June, Pyoro acted surprised to the information being shared publicly after speaking to Schreier in a direct message. Schreier responded to this in a post on social media saying he made the terms "pretty clear".

Pyoro: "Wtf I didn't know they would include my responses in their report"

pic.twitter.com/n1ykMRxs8f Big time gaming leaker Pyoro has locked their account after leaking their source to a reporter https://t.co/aFEqdCbcRM June 21, 2024

The Bloomberg report details a "backend theory" doing the rounds online, which noted how Pyoro's "previous leaks had all involved games that were set to go live on Nintendo's website as soon as they were announced" and surmised that the leaker somehow "had access to Nintendo's web backend".

In the case of the latest Direct broadcast, Nintendo did not have any "pre-seeded webpages" to reveal new surprises ahead of schedule, and Pyoro supposedly didn't expect there to be many big announcements. Although the leaker has seemingly been clued up on multiple unannounced video game projects ahead of official reveals, they've claimed to not know exactly how their source obtains this information.

Jason Schreier: "I reached out to Pyoro to try to get clarity on this. Over direct messages, they told me that their source works for Nintendo of Japan, “but I’m unsure how they obtain their information” and that the “backend theory is a reasonable guess.”

There's no concrete evidence attached to Pyoro's claim that their source is employed at NCL (that's Nintendo Co. Ltd, the main Japanese company of which Nintendo of America is a subsidiary).

Pyoro's 'X' account has more than 100k followers, with their leaks hinting at multiple Nintendo announcements ahead of schedule, many of which were well publicised and eventually announced. Shortly before the recent Nintendo Direct and the reveal of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Pyoro tweeted that they'd heard from an unverified source that a top-down Zelda may be shown.

Bloomberg also notes how another leaker might have already stepped in to fill Pyoro's shoes:

"Shortly after the Nintendo Direct finished and Pyoro was called out, posters on ResetEra noticed something strange. The night before, an account named AdaWong wrote: “I’m betting on a top down LoZ game starring Zelda and a new Mario and Luigi title... their Brothership is too iconic y’know” — a message that seemed prescient after the announcements of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, starring Zelda, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership. And so the cycle continues."

After amassing a significant following thanks to their Nintendo Direct info accuracy, it seems like Pyoro's run may have come to an end. If we hear any developments or updates, we'll let you know.