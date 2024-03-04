With MAR10 just a few days away, we're all getting ready to celebrate Nintendo's mascot — probably by playing Mario games or just indulging in some sales or some merchandise. But prominent Nintendo leaker Pyoro has suggested that we may well be getting some news this year.

Over on Twitter, Pyoro has shared a tweet from No Context Super Mario, which mentioned that it would be "really cool" if the studio dropped some news on the upcoming Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake on Nintendo Switch. Pyoro added to the retweet that "MAR10 Day falls on a Sunday this year but...", meaning that we could indeed be getting some news about the game very soon.

We've not heard anything about The Thousand-Year Door on Switch since its reveal during a Nintendo Direct last year, and it's due out sometime in 2024. MAR10 would make a lot of sense.

But that's not the only game that Pyoro has suggested will be making an appearance this Sunday. In a follow-up, he shared a GIF of Luigi dancing from Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, along with the caption "Also this one". Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, a port of the 3DS game, was also announced in 2023 but has been radio-silent since its reveal.

So, it could be a busier MAR10 than usual. Pyoro has a pretty solid track record, accurately teasing and predicting multiple Nintendo Direct reveals and NSO drops over the past year. This includes the recent Partner Showcase, where they teased Endless Ocean: Luminous, Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble and more.

Even with that track record, it's worth taking this with a pinch of salt. This could be as small as new official art, or as big as a release date — if anything is coming. We'll be keeping an eye out regardless; it's MAR10, after all.