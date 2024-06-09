Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Following a delay that pushed it out of 2023 into this year, tactical RPG Demonschool is finally coming to Switch (and other platforms) on 13th September — appropriately, it's a Friday.

Announced as part of the PC Gaming Show (with previous showcases containing Meet the Characters and Boss Mechanics trailers), we've been looking forward to this one for a long time — since we went hands-on with it back in 2022 — so we're pleased to see a solid release date on the game.

If you're unfamiliar, Demonschool is coming from developer Necrosoft Games (Hyper Gunsport) and blends school life into a tactical RPG with Italian horror cinema vibes and Nintendo DS-inspired visuals. There's a bit of Persona and Shin Megami Tensei in there, but it's wrapped up in a package that feels pretty unique. It compels us.

Let's take a look at some backstory blurb and screens to accompany the trailer, shall we?

Survive a semester of screams as college freshman Faye, the final heir of the last practicing demon-hunting family, Upon arriving at a mysterious island university, she finds supernatural investigations on her syllabi. With newfound allies at her side, battle imps, demons, and class discussion boards, and close the breach between worlds before it’s too late. Form a demon-busting battle party by befriending (or romancing!) 15 different playable characters, each with a distinct set of abilities. Employ Knute to heal friendlies and cure poisons, or invoke Destin to kick enemies away as far as possible with the strength of his short shorts. Carefully balance class schedules, combat training, side quests, extracurriculars, and more to boost classmates’ skill sets while still acing midterms. 2D and 3D art collide in a chess-like purgatory filled with macabre monsters and intense boss battles. Take on gruesome demons inspired by Japanese horror manga and ‘60s-’70s Italian horror cinema. Strategize on tactics gameplay influenced by Into the Breach and painted in the hues of JRPG classics like Shin Megami Tensei and Persona.

Looks pretty good, right? September can't come soon enough — let us know below if you're similarly taken with Demonschool.