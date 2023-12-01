Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Developer Necrosoft Games has announced that its tactical RPG Demonschool has been delayed into Q2 2024, with the studio aiming to make the game "as good as we possibly can".

To soften the blow somewhat, a new trailer has been released that features commentary from creative director Brandon Sheffield, who takes us on a deep dive into the game's battle mechanics.

Originally due for release in 2023, Demonschool sees you jump between the real world and the demon world, letting you rewind any actions taken during the planning phase of combat to ensure you're unleashing the most effective combo possible.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Tactics: Rewind any action during the planning phase and create combos to dispatch your foes.

- Story: A light horror narrative told through huge avatars with side quests aplenty.

- Schedule: Plan your school schedule to level your characters and build their skills.

- Friendship: 15 characters with whom to build relationships.

Have you got your eye on Demonschool? What do you make of this delay into Q2 2024? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.