Rumblings of the Switch successor reached fever pitch last month when Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa took to Twitter to reveal that a console announcement is coming "this fiscal year". We are still in the dark about what games will be coming to said console (though we have our theories) but thanks to a new interview with VGC, we do know that No More Heroes studio Grasshopper Manufacture is "definitely gonna cook for it".

That's according to the studio's founder and CEO Goichi "Suda51" Suda who, while at this year's MomoCon in Atlanta, Georgia, was asked about his hopes for Nintendo's next console and whether he's currently working on anything for it.

While Suda51 confirmed the aforementioned 'cooking', he gave no indication of what these prospective dishes might be. In fact, the CEO stated that he has "no idea what’s coming up" from Nintendo, but confessed to being excited about the prospect of the new console "both a gamer and as a developer".

After praising the current Switch, Suda51 told VGC that he's confident Nintendo will come up with something fresh for its follow-up:

Even now, I still think it’s an amazing platform. I don’t have anything in particular that I can think of as far as new features I want to see in the next-gen iteration of it are concerned, but I’m really looking forward to seeing what Nintendo does with it. They’ve always done revolutionary stuff for software and the video game industry in general.

The interview also sees Suda51 discuss his favourite slasher films, music albums and his opinion on the current state of the games industry. You can find the full feature on VGC.