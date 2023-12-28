Earlier this year, Goichi "Suda51" Suda and his video game company Grasshopper Manufacture revealed a Shadows of the Damned Remaster was in development. Suda51 also teased not long after this how it would "probably" be playable on handheld devices as well.

Now, speaking to 4Gamer.net about Grasshopper's plans for 2024, Suda has provided a brief update about this project - noting how the same title is currently on track for a 2024 release. He also used the opportunity to tease the developer's "new title" once again:

"Goichi "Suda51" Suda: “2024 will be a lively year for Grasshopper. A remaster of Shadows of the Damned will be released. And we are hard at work on a new title!"

Suda51 originally teased this "new title" back in June during a special broadcast - which featured a single game image on a television screen at the time.

Suda's colleague and fellow director Ren Yamazaki (known for No More Heroes III) has also teased how Grasshopper should have "something" to announce in 2024: