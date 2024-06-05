Goichi 'Suda51' Suda has previously mentioned how Travis Touchdown from the No More Heroes series could potentially return one day, but in his latest interview, he's not so sure about it.

Speaking to our friends at Eurogamer during 'MomoCon 2024' last month, Suda51 noted how the rights of the series are still obviously with Marvelous (rather than his studio Grasshopper Manufacture, who joined NetEase in 2021), so in case you weren't already aware of it - it's no longer his call to make:

Suda51: "Honestly, not even I know that. Of course I'd love to see him again, but to be honest it's simply not my call to make."

As Suda notes, he would still "love" to see Travis return one day. At the moment he's working on a collaboration with Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro (Deadly Premonition) on a new game called Hotel Barcelona.

Some of Grasshopper's earlier works like Shadows of the Damned and Lollipop Chainsaw are also making a return in the future.