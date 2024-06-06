Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

During today's Guerilla Collective 2024 showcase, Digital Eclipse revealed Völgarr the Viking II, an ultra-difficult action platformer for the Switch landing on 6th August 2024.

Inspired by the likes of Ghosts 'n Goblins and Rastan, Völgarr the Viking II is a direct sequel to the 2013 original from Crazy Viking Studios, boasting rock-solid action gameplay in which you'll need to jump, duck, slide, and dodge with absolute precision to survive and defeat your foes.

The game also comes with a few modern touches to make things a bit more palatable for newcomers, including a practice mode, checkpoints, save profiles, and unlimited continues. However, as pointed out by Crazy Viking Studios CEO Kristofor Durrschmidt, Völgarr the Viking II is "a game where, if you want the ultimate experience, you’ll need to really master what it asks of you". In other words, then, if you play the game without any help, you'll unlock a lot more.

The original Völgarr the Viking is available via the Switch eShop for $9.99 / £8.99, so if you want a taste of what might be in store with the sequel, then be sure to give it a whirl. In the meantime, let's check out the key features of the new game:

- Stave off death with new power-ups and magic items

- A roster of ruthless bosses so big and so ugly, they’re just begging to have their heads chopped off

- An epic orchestral soundtrack to carry you through battle

- Handy speedrunning tools, including an on-screen timer and no-HUD mode

- Six distinct endings based on player performance —only the masterfully skilled will unlock a hidden level to battle a secret final boss!

- Modern era upgrades include a practice mode and multiple profile save options

- Buckets of blood and bone explosions

- Loincloths

Did you play the original Völgarr the Viking? What do you make of the sequel's announcement? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.