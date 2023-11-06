Before you say anything, yes, we know it's already November 6th at the time of writing, but it's never too late to highlight some of the great games coming to the Nintendo Switch over the coming days and weeks.

Yes, Halloween has come and gone, the days are getting shorter and colder, and Mariah Carey has poked her head out of the woodwork to remind everyone of that Christmas song she did that one time. More importantly, though, there are games coming out this month, and some ruddy good ones too, so we reckon it's about time we highlight a few of them for your convenience.

Undoubtedly, the Big Game™ this month is going to be Super Mario RPG, but there are quite a few others of note that we reckon many of you will probably enjoy, so enough waffling, let's just get cracking, eh?

Star Ocean: The Second Story R - November 2nd, 2023