We are a little under a month away from the release of Persona 5 Tactica on Switch and publisher/developer Atlus has today revealed a handful of features that we can expect to see when we finally get our hands on the tactics title on 17th November.

Chief among today's additions is the reveal of the game's replay features. It seems that this is a game which invites replayability, with previously cleared stages being made up for grabs with new challenges so you can continue to level up your Personas. We also have today heard of the game's New Game+ option, which carries your completed data over to a new file so you can try to complete the Persona Compendium or try out the challenges with different difficulty modifiers.

Atlus also shared some information on a series of 'Quest' games that will appear as you work your way through the story. These each have their own unique challenges and rules (the studio notes tasks like "wipe out all enemies in a single turn, hit a box with melee attacks to move it to the goal, or fight in a stage filled with explosives" as just a few examples) and completing them will help you unlock some powerful sections of the game's skill tree.

There are even some brand-new screenshots to take a look at, see?

In short, it looks like Persona 5 Tactica is going to be offering us a lot to do, with some decent incentives for actually doing it. It all sounds rather interesting and we are excited to get to grips with it next month.

For a reminder of our thoughts on the little that we have played of the game so far, be sure to check out the article below.