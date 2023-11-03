We're only a couple of weeks away from the launch of Super Mario RPG on November 17th, 2023, so you might currently be pondering just how faithful the remake will be to the SNES original.

Well, you can already check out our hands-on impressions of the game, but if you're after some good old-fashioned side-by-side comparisons, then we've got your back. Our lovely video producer Felix has put together a compilation of scenes from both the remake and the original to highlight what exactly has been changed and what's stayed the same.

Spoiler alert, it looks very faithful. Heck, we've already stated that it's probably the most faithful remake we've ever played, so that might not come as a particular shock to you, but it's still nice to see the two products side-by-side and truly appreciate the work Nintendo has done with the remake.

How do you think Super Mario RPG is holding up on Switch? Are you glad it seems to be faithful to the original, or would you rather Nintendo had taken some risks with this new release? Let us know.