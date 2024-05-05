The Pokémon Company is currently running a new limited-time distribution for the latest Switch titles Scarlet and Violet.

This time it's a special Gift Distribution for a Flutter Mane based on a Pokémon used in last year's Korean Trainers Cup stream. It will be available until 7th May 2024. Here are the details courtesy of Serebii.net, along with the code:

A new distribution has begun in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. This distribution is given in the Korean Pokémon Trainers Cup stream and gives all players a Flutter Mane based on the Flutter Mane used by Shin Yeo-myeong during last year's Pokémon Trainers Cup. It is obtained with the code 987W1THSPECS

This Flutter Mane is level 50, is holding Choice Specs and comes equipped with the following moves: Shadow Ball, Dazzling Gleam, Moonblast and Thunderbolt.





Code: 987W1THSPECS



Runs until May 7th 2024 at 14:59 UTC



Full details @ pic.twitter.com/GVySLUNOOR Serebii Update: The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Flutter Mane distribution to celebrate the Korean Trainers Cup has been revealed.Code: 987W1THSPECSRuns until May 7th 2024 at 14:59 UTCFull details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT May 5, 2024

There's another distribution event coming on 12th May 2024 and 18th May 2024 for a Gyarados. Here's Serebii's rundown: