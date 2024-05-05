The Pokémon Company is currently running a new limited-time distribution for the latest Switch titles Scarlet and Violet.
This time it's a special Gift Distribution for a Flutter Mane based on a Pokémon used in last year's Korean Trainers Cup stream. It will be available until 7th May 2024. Here are the details courtesy of Serebii.net, along with the code:
A new distribution has begun in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. This distribution is given in the Korean Pokémon Trainers Cup stream and gives all players a Flutter Mane based on the Flutter Mane used by Shin Yeo-myeong during last year's Pokémon Trainers Cup. It is obtained with the code 987W1THSPECS
This Flutter Mane is level 50, is holding Choice Specs and comes equipped with the following moves: Shadow Ball, Dazzling Gleam, Moonblast and Thunderbolt.
There's another distribution event coming on 12th May 2024 and 18th May 2024 for a Gyarados. Here's Serebii's rundown:
"A Gyarados based on a Gyarados used by one of the high ranking Singapore players at the Pokémon World Championships will be given."