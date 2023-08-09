Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The sequel 30+ years in the making, Flashback 2, has got a brand new trailer today focusing on the city of New Washington.

Conrad B. Hart returns in the sequel to this 1992 classic, which launches on Switch and other consoles on 16th November. And today gives us a good look at one of the game's environments. New Washington is a futuristic city that Conrad will need to navigate with all of his platforming skills to find his missing friend, Ian.

This dystopian megapolis has got it all — metallic structures, neon signs, market streets, and dingy, rusted alleyways. Plus, danger is lurking around every single corner.

Physical versions — including a rather nifty Collector's Edition — will be available from 5th December. You can check out all of the details on publisher Microids' website.

What are your thoughts on Flashback 2 so far? Will you be leaping to grab this on 16th November? Jump down to the comments and tell us.