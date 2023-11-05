It's time for another edition of Box Art Brawl, are you ready to judge a game by its cover(s)?

Before we dive into the proceedings of today's match-up, let's check out what happened last time. It was a good old one-on-one duel for The Lion King on the SNES, with Europe and North America going head-to-head. After you lovely lot submitted your votes, it came out pretty close, though Europe just edged it with 56% of the vote compared to NA's 44% — hey, that's (the circle of) life.

This time, we are pitting two covers from the 2011 DS game Kirby Mass Attack against each other. It probably isn't going to be in the upper brackets of most 'best Kirby games' lists, but getting to control ten pink puffballs with the swipe of a stylus brought back a certain Pikmin-style joy that we think still holds up today.

With Europe and Japan opting for the same cover design, this one is going to be a clean duel, so let's get to it!