Kirby: Mass Attack - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

It's time for another edition of Box Art Brawl, are you ready to judge a game by its cover(s)?

Before we dive into the proceedings of today's match-up, let's check out what happened last time. It was a good old one-on-one duel for The Lion King on the SNES, with Europe and North America going head-to-head. After you lovely lot submitted your votes, it came out pretty close, though Europe just edged it with 56% of the vote compared to NA's 44% — hey, that's (the circle of) life.

This time, we are pitting two covers from the 2011 DS game Kirby Mass Attack against each other. It probably isn't going to be in the upper brackets of most 'best Kirby games' lists, but getting to control ten pink puffballs with the swipe of a stylus brought back a certain Pikmin-style joy that we think still holds up today.

With Europe and Japan opting for the same cover design, this one is going to be a clean duel, so let's get to it!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Kirby: Mass Attack - NA
Image: Nintendo

What's that? You think that Kirby is just a cute little pink guy? No. He's a man of action and the North American cover is keen to capture that.

There is a lot going on here, we'll admit, with bright colours, comic book-dotted backgrounds and... explosions..? But, then again, this is the game where you can take control of 10 Kirbys and set them out to do your bidding however you please, so we suppose this does a pretty good job of conveying that sense of chaos.

Europe / Japan

Kirby: Mass Attack - EU / JP
Image: Nintendo

Both the European and Japanese designs opt for something a little more paired back, but it is arguably more eye-catching as a consequence. Instead of showing Kirby in the throws of battle, this one is all about drawing your eye to the central title, which is adorned by a cute ring of happy little guys.

Yes, it might not quite capture the sense of team-controlling chaos that the NA cover does, but it certainly shows a cuter side of things

Which region got the best Kirby Mass Attack box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.