Hello, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl, folks!

Before we get cracking, let's take a peek at what went down last week. The delightful Wario Land: Shake It! entered the ring with a classic three-way brawl. It was, expectedly, a tense battle, but the European design took home the rhetorical trophy after landing 44% of the vote. North America came in second place with 32% and Japan in third place with 23%.

This week, we're going back to the SNES and heading to Pride Rock with The Lion King. Released back in 1994 alongside the seminal Disney movie, the game was generally well received, though noted for its occasional difficulty spikes. It was released on the Switch alongside Aladdin as part of a Disney Classic Games collection.

It's a two-way brawl this week between the US and European versions, so let's get started.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

The North American release showcases several of the movie's main characters in what appears to be the final confrontation between protagonist Simba and antagonist Scar - spoilers, Disney!

It's an eye-catching visual, for sure, though we do wonder whether something a bit more lighthearted would have been preferable here?

Europe

The European design is a lot more abstract in its approach, opting for a stylish silhouette of the main cast of characters against a beautiful sunset.

While it might not be as immediately eye-catching as the North American approach, this one would certainly look very handsome displayed on a shelf, and we daresay it's probably a more 'evergreen' approach.

Which region got the best The Lion King box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.