Hello, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl, folks!

Before we get cracking, let's take a peek at what went down last week. The delightful Wario Land: Shake It! entered the ring with a classic three-way brawl. It was, expectedly, a tense battle, but the European design took home the rhetorical trophy after landing 44% of the vote. North America came in second place with 32% and Japan in third place with 23%.

This week, we're going back to the SNES and heading to Pride Rock with The Lion King. Released back in 1994 alongside the seminal Disney movie, the game was generally well received, though noted for its occasional difficulty spikes. It was released on the Switch alongside Aladdin as part of a Disney Classic Games collection.

It's a two-way brawl this week between the US and European versions, so let's get started.