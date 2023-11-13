Fasten your seatbelts folks, Nintendo has announced a new Indie World Showcase for tomorrow - that's Tuesday, November 14th, 2023.
Kicking off at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / 6PM CET / Wed 3am AET, the showcase will feature "roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch".
So, what are we expecting? Who knows! Either way, it's definitely going to be one to keep an eye on as we approach the end of 2023. Folks are naturally turning their heads toward Nintendo's potential new piece of hardware in 2024, so it'll be nice to see what else is in the pipeline for the humble Switch.
We'll be right here to cover everything as it happens, so be sure to tune in at the designated time with your favourite beverage at hand.
What are you hoping to see from this Indie World showcase? Let us know your hopes and dreams with a comment down below.
All I want for Christmas is Silksong
I'll be shocked if Braid isn't shown.
Silksong ballots! Get your Silksong ballots here!!
C’mon Freedom Planet 2.
Que the silksong disappointment 🫠
@EaglyBird accurate
I’m guessing this is why Braid: Anniversary Edition wasn’t announced for Switch the other day.
An early Christmas present? oh Ninty you sly dogs you
Nice to see another Indie World after what's felt like ages (so much so that I genuinely thought we weren't going to get another one until the Switch 2's reveal XD). Haven't got many hopes/expectations for this myself outside of a release date for Pepper Grinder, Braid finally being confirmed for Switch and maybe even another Nindie crossover a la Cadence of Hyrule. Very much looking forward to cosying up after school and giving this a watch!
Personally I'm hoping for a Pepper Grinder release and some news about Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus to scratch that Silksong itch.
I actually had a bit of a hunch that we might be seeing one this week. Felt like we were about due for one as it's been a while and while checking the eShop after last week's update there seemed to be suspiciously few games on sale on my wish list compared to usual. Always keen for some new indie games to play.
Please more 3D farming sim Harvest Moon style games by indie developers.
I need Nintendo to set the wishlist to 500 games.
@Ryu_Niiyama What's the max now? Haven't reached it.
Indie……I really wanted a partner showcase!
You know the rules, and so do I...
TEAM CHERRY WHY
@Friendly I am at 388 but I think a few delisted games inhaled a slot or two.
Gimme an 'S'...
Ffggh
