Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Yes, you read that right. After actual years of waiting, Anapurna took to tonight's Indie World showcase to reveal that the highly-acclaimed time loop game, Outer Wilds, will finally be blasting onto Switch on 7th December, 2023.

But what's that? More to the title? Yes, Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition is heading our way and it packs in the base game with the 'Echoes of the Eye' DLC included. There's even a physical version of the game launching for Switch in 2024.

Originally announced for the Nintendo hybrid back in February 2021 (with a release date of that Summer), a Switch port of Outer Wilds has felt like a long time coming, but we couldn't be more excited to see it make the leap over all these years later.

This is a game that is best served fresh, so we won't go into too much detail here, but if it has completely passed you by up until today's announcement, then you should know that there is space, there are timey wimey shenanigans and there is mystery a-plenty. We've said too much! Just trust us, it's real good!

You can check out the trailer from today's Indie World at the top of this article, or you can head over to the Switch eShop to get your pre-orders in later on today.

Are you excited to see Outer Wilds finally make its way over to Switch? Float down to the comments and let us know.