Yes, you read that right. After actual years of waiting, Anapurna took to tonight's Indie World showcase to reveal that the highly-acclaimed time loop game, Outer Wilds, will finally be blasting onto Switch on 7th December, 2023.
But what's that? More to the title? Yes, Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition is heading our way and it packs in the base game with the 'Echoes of the Eye' DLC included. There's even a physical version of the game launching for Switch in 2024.
Originally announced for the Nintendo hybrid back in February 2021 (with a release date of that Summer), a Switch port of Outer Wilds has felt like a long time coming, but we couldn't be more excited to see it make the leap over all these years later.
This is a game that is best served fresh, so we won't go into too much detail here, but if it has completely passed you by up until today's announcement, then you should know that there is space, there are timey wimey shenanigans and there is mystery a-plenty. We've said too much! Just trust us, it's real good!
You can check out the trailer from today's Indie World at the top of this article, or you can head over to the Switch eShop to get your pre-orders in later on today.
Are you excited to see Outer Wilds finally make its way over to Switch? Float down to the comments and let us know.
Comments 21
Pyoro never fails!
The major problem with this game is that you REALLY can play it once. Everytime after that will never feel the same.
That said, one of the best games I've ever played in my life.
To anyone who is interested in this game, definitely play it. It’s an amazing experience of a game, if you go in blind. Still one of my favorite games of all time, I recommend this with all my being.
Edit: only thing bad about is I can’t wipe my memory and play it again 😢
As a space lover (No cap bro) this looks like a buy for me!
@StarPoint can finally rest.
I kind of forgot this was even coming to Switch honestly given how long it's been since we had any news on it but it's brilliant to finally see it come over (so soon at that!). Don't when/if I'll get around to it but heard incredible things about Outer Wilds so who knows? 😁
I was starting to wonder whether this was still coming out on Switch, good to see it still is. Finally time to take the plunge once the physical comes out.
Anna Purna-published. I assume iam8bit will do something fancy for the physical relase?
I always get confused between which one this is: Outer Wilds or Outer Worlds.
I’m so glad this is releasing physically next year. I’ve managed to not play this game yet but I think it sounds super interesting. I’ve been waiting for a physical release and here we are. Now I just hope this isn’t being picked up by one of these annoying limited run places.
Been keenly awaiting it since it was announced for Switch so glad to finally have a date. The physical would be nice but if I can find the time to play it I'll likely just end up downloading it rather than waiting.
That's it, pack it up. The Switch needs no more games.
This is one of those games where the hype isn't worth paying attention to because the end title is utter tripe.
This game already on PS4, right?
Amazing game, but I’m very concerned about the Switch port. It looks from the video like it’s running at a very low resolution. Even the PS4 version has major frame rate dips. I recommend everyone play this, but maybe not on Switch.
As someone who plays the vast majority of games that are released by established publishers (sometimes even when I don't really want to), it's amazing how confidently I can say that this was, without question, the most enjoyable gaming experience I've had in resent memory.
I often talk about how Nintendo is the only publisher who still seems to understand that games should be "fun", and that every mechanic should serve gameplay, but they lag behind others in creating engagement "experiences" that go beyond being games.
This is the perfect balance. Engaging, memorable, challenging, surprising and ... most of all, just a freaking blast to play, from start to finish.
I’m going to see how it holds up before committing. If it can punch above it’s weight then I’ll definitely pick it up on Switch.
Nice! Time to finally put my hands on it!
@Olrun Completely agree, one of my favourite games ever. But because all the advancement you’ve made is saved in your brain you can’t get that same level of wonder from replays.
Having said this I have found endless entertainment in watching other players figure the game out on Let’s Play videos
cool, heard good things about this one. will get digital.
Glad this is finally getting released on Switch, but the timing of the physical release is interesting, given the game's absence from the Switch's Annapurna Collection that iam8bit recently announced. Outer Wilds was included in the PS version of the Annapurna Collection. Would be great if this was a surprise addition to the Switch collection, but I doubt it...
I've just finished Outer Worlds so this is good timing, although I'm not sure about the direction they've taken the sequel. Adding in ship piloting is a good shout but it looks like they've dropped the companion system.
On a more serious note, this looks really good. I've deliberately stayed away from reading anything about it so didn't even realise piloting was part of the game. As someone who would crawl across broken glass to fly my own spaceship I'll almost certainly get this.
@RadioHedgeFund What do you mean? This game is outstanding.
