Publisher Raw Fury popped up in today's Indie World Showcase to give an update on the gorgeous creature-collecting deckbuilder, Moonstone Island, which we now know will be flying onto Switch in Spring 2024.

Aside from the pull of the retro Zelda-style visuals, this game seems to have a little bit of something for everyone. This life sim will see you exploring over 100 procedurally-generated islands, collecting creatures and crawling around the dungeons therein with card-based battles. Then, you'll return home to plant crops, decorate your house, mix potions and maybe even find love — pretty packed, eh?

(Full disclosure: Former Nintendo Life staff writer Kate Gray has contributed writing to Moonstone Island. She has had no involvement in our coverage since joining the project, and we won't be reviewing the game.)

You can get a rundown of the game's features and take a look at some gorgeous visuals below:

SPEND TIME ON ISLANDS IN THE SKY

Following your village's tradition, you must move to an island in the sky to complete your Alchemy training. Armed with a team of nature spirits, magical potions, and the support of your new friends, you'll explore ancient temples, dangerous dungeons, and hostile biomes to uncover the dark secret of Moonstone Island.

SETTLE IN

- Befriend NPCs, become a member of the community, go on dates, and fall in love

- Build a new home on any of the 100 islands in your procedurally generated world

- Grow crops and flowers to brew potions and tame spirits

- Customize and decorate your home to make it uniquely yours

EXPLORE

- Travel by balloon, broom, and glider through unique biomes to reach the outer edges of the world

- Tame and befriend wild spirits to fight alongside you

- Discover and explore dungeons to earn upgrades, collect loot and uncover secrets

- Optimize your character with unique skills and upgrades

- Craft dozens of items and vehicles to prepare for the treacherous wilderness

We still don't have an exact release date for this one just yet outside of Spring 2024, but we are looking forward to then to see this one come to life on Switch.

What do you make of Moonstone Island? Think it looks up your street? Fly down to the comments and let us know.