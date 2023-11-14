During today's Indie World showcase, A Highland Song has been announced for Nintendo Switch, and it's not far off either, launching next month on December 5th, 2023.
Featuring adaptive storytelling that caters to your own choices, A Highland Song sees you traverse across the Scottish Highlands against the beautiful music of some of Scotland's leading folk bands. It looks really nice - kind of a lighthearted take on Oxenfree - and we're absolutely loving the trailer music from Talisk.
Here's a look at the official description:
"Run, climb, scramble and spelunk your way across the winding paths of the Scottish Highlands in this narrative platformer from the creators of Heaven's Vault and 80 Days. With music by leading Scottish folk bands and an adaptive narrative that builds itself around your choices, discover the beauty and danger of the remote wilderness in this highly replayable adventure. Trailer soundtrack by Talisk."
Will you be grabbing this one next month? It looks like a nice, easygoing game for the Winter months, huh? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place.
Comments 7
I'm gonna get so lost, but I am very interested in this one. Love the music.
Looks awesome!!
As someone who just beat A Short Hike and absolutely loved it, this couldn't have been announced at a better time (I've even got relatives from Scotland so this hits doubly home for me!). Don't know whether I'll get around to it immediately as I've already got a pretty stacked December with Kirby's Epic Yarn, Pokemon DLC and the like but I'll 100% pick this up down the line, super charming! ❤🏴❤
I liked the vibe of this one, and I'm a sucka for a female Scottish accent. Defo shortlisted.
Leading folk bands where is RUNRIG
(i will support anything Inkle do and also nice to see something set here)
Anyone know the price for this? I was interested and might get it for a decent price. Im thinking 15-30$?
Looks amazing , definite purchase for me.
