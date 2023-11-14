Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

During today's Indie World showcase, A Highland Song has been announced for Nintendo Switch, and it's not far off either, launching next month on December 5th, 2023.

Featuring adaptive storytelling that caters to your own choices, A Highland Song sees you traverse across the Scottish Highlands against the beautiful music of some of Scotland's leading folk bands. It looks really nice - kind of a lighthearted take on Oxenfree - and we're absolutely loving the trailer music from Talisk.

Here's a look at the official description:

"Run, climb, scramble and spelunk your way across the winding paths of the Scottish Highlands in this narrative platformer from the creators of Heaven's Vault and 80 Days. With music by leading Scottish folk bands and an adaptive narrative that builds itself around your choices, discover the beauty and danger of the remote wilderness in this highly replayable adventure. Trailer soundtrack by Talisk."

