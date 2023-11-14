Update [Tue, 14th Nov, 2023 17:45 GMT]: Well, wouldn't you know it? Braid: Anniversary Edition is indeed coming to Switch next year.
Today's Indie World presentation confirmed the news, although it was tucked away at the very end of the sizzle reel.
The puzzle game originally launched on Xbox Live Arcade in 2008 and was a huge hit, becoming one of the first big indie titles. You control Tim, a hero who is attempting to rescue a princess from a monster, a basic concept in premise, but Braid has many hidden secrets. The gimmick is that you can rewind and manipulate time to progress through the levels and uncover the truth of the narrative.
Check out the new announcement trailer up top, and then check out our original story for more details.
Original article [Sun 12th Nov, 2023 00:00 GMT]: Back in 2020, it was announced Braid: Anniversary Edition would be coming to the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms.
Now, in the latest update earlier this week, it seems the plans might have changed. The 15th anniversary version of the game is officially arriving on 30th April 2024 for PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, and even Netflix's subscription service. It's also been confirmed via social media a "Mac and Linux" release will arrive later next year after the initial launch.
"April 30, 2024. Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Netflix on iOS and Android. A new world of puzzles, 15+ hours of developer commentary. I'll see you there!"
Missing from this announcement is a Switch release. GoNintendo has already reached out to Braid creator Jonathan Blow, but there's no update at this point in time.
It's got many Switch fans wondering what's going on (including our own community here on Nintendo Life), and there are plenty of theories circulating online. When it does launch next year, the remaster of this puzzle adventure where you manipulate time will feature improved visuals and audio commentary.
For now, though, Braid's anniversary release does not appear to be locked in for the Switch. Here's what the game's website originally mentioned when this project was announced back in August 2020 (via My Nintendo News):
“The plan is to release simultaneously on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac, and Linux.” (2020)
If we hear any updates about a possible Switch or Nintendo platform release in the future, we'll let you know.
Comments
I'm wondering if they determined that the level of visual quality (e.g. texture resolution) was too high for the Switch to handle, and decided against doing a compromised release when the entire point is the redrawn visuals.
Hopefully it comes to switch. Such a great game!
130 million+ potential lost sales. What a dumb decision.
Well, at least there is a PS5 version.
Maybe Netflix didn’t want another portable version other than their own and paid to keep it off Switch.
Probably cancelled. Move on.
Switch 2 launch title...
Announcement in an Indie Showcase...
Cancelled because of <insert fan theory here>...
@GrailUK
"It cancelled because we (the developers) are too cool to release our games on video game machine for babies"
(Sarcastic Mode ON)
Might be a case of “I don’t want to compromise my vision”. Real annoying he hasn’t listed a reason why Switch is not listed or even an acknowledgment.
ALWAYS the afterthought. At best.
This will obviously be coming to the switch's successor, there's no reason to not announce it now otherwise.
There's no mention of a Switch port cause Nintendo is withholding its release date on Switch until the February Nintendo Direct. The game is not cancelled on Switch, just won't be reveal yet. We all know Nintendo like to do this, we seen them do this time and time again.
If this randomly gets a physical version on PlayAsia, I am importing it without thinking.
@RupeeClock Didn't stop Dark Souls Remastered from just being Dark Souls without the remastered.
@Serpenterror does your uncle works at Nintendo?
@KayFiOS except it ran a lot better than the 360/PS3 versions ever did.
Jonathan Blows
Yeah I really don't need a second go around with this game anyway, least of all for 15+ hours of commentary. The best way to experience this game is through Blow's segments on Indie Game the movie.
@Savage_Joe I work at Nintendo, I was their best ninja lol...
@Serpenterror This seems like the most probable explanation. It’s not the first time a game was announced for everything except Switch then got announced in an indie direct.
There's often an Indie Direct (or Mini or Partner) in late Nov or early Dec, maybe it'll be in there?
Damn I thought this was already on Switch!
@Serpenterror Probably right, just weird that they’d do that when it was announced for Switch anyway
Brilliant game. But i remember vaguely that Blow was not very fond of Nintendo. Or of anything, really.
This game is boring as hell, but was praised like the second coming of jesus because the indie scene was tiny. I miss the early 2010s so much.
@rushiosan It was really not. It wasn’t for you then, but it was not boring.
wait for a Nintendo Direct/Indie World Showcase, for a confirmation of the game coming to Nintendo Switch, every time such games is anounced and theres no mention of Switch, is always we gonna anounce such/said games coming to Nintendo Switch in a Nintendo Direct/Indie World showcase, nearly 7 years of the console and all of you should have already expected this outcome
@KayFiOS @Gavintendo
You guys are both looking at this from a business standpoint.
The developers seem to be passionate about the game's development and the level of graphical fidelity.
I'm sure the Switch could handle the original Braid no problem, but the remaster does look like the texture quality would be forced to take a hit were it to be developed for the Switch and its 4GB of RAM.
Isn’t there another Indie World due? Maybe the annoucement is being saved for that?
I could imagine Switch being a bit of a hassle to port for. I know that Jonathan Blow didn't even want to attempt a port of The Witness.
I remember this game. Jonathon Blow( the head developer)and Soulija Boy had major beef. It's the funniest thing ever.
Guess I’m resigned to playing on mobile…sigh
I'm still waiting, because Braid is awesome.
If it's not coming to Switch, oh well. There are plenty of other platforms you can easily get Braid on, so why get upset over this? If you only have a Switch, then it's no one's fault but your own for limiting yourself.
I agree that the early 2010s were a very different time for indies. But Braid was a genius gameplay concept which nobody had ever seen before, and to this day I don't think there's many (if any) games which let you reverse time with no limit like this. Perhaps Baba Is You but that's not exactly real-time movement.
I actually hated the game back when it was released, and I LOVE indie games. Unfortunately I found it very boring and cryptic. It just never clicked with me. This news really doesn't affect me if it's exempt from Switch.
@Gavintendo Not even confirmed yet and people like you are already being toxic. Is that really necessary? Is this the mentality you want to paint for the Nintendo install base for Third-Parties & indies??
No reason this couldn't come to Switch, especially after they confirmed it was. A shame if it doesn't, I would be willing to buy it as along as it does.
@Link-Hero
"If you only have a Switch, then it's no one's fault but your own for limiting yourself."
I know people who only play on the Switch because they can't afford to buy another console or a gaming PC. It's a bit disrespectful to say it's their fault for not being wealthy.
@Polvasti
You could, you know, save up? That's what I did and it took me so many years to get what I currently have. My job isn't the best-paying job and I'm nowhere close to rich, not by a long shot. I just don't keep spending on trivial junk that some seem to love to waste.
Whining and demanding someone to put a game on your preferred gaming device will not make them go any faster. In fact, it'll more than likely convince them to never put it on the platform. It's their choice if they want it on the Switch or not.
Oh yeah, here's another take:
It might still be coming to Switch. BUT. Quite a few games, released simultaneously on Switch and elsewhere have taken some pretty brutal hits in sales on everything that was NOT Swtich. Meaning, either perception or availability does something to how players see a game.
Perhaps some PC/Xbox/PlayStation owners perceive a game to be less enticing if it also able to run on the Switch's seven year old mobil chipset. Or, they might feel that they aren't getting to have anything to themselves anymore, because everyone wants a piece of the Nintendo cake.
Whatever the reason for the statistics, something that -could- seen as a strategy of not announcing the Nintendo version, but still eventually releasing it, is something I have seen happen before.
Whenever the Switch version does come out, it is still fairly sure to sell, it seems. So perhaps better to spend you initial efforts on getting your game to maket on the platforms that are, admittedly, more lavish to develop on, and let those players also feel that they are getting the best version, and getting it first.
/wild conjecture
Is this a game about ex-football manager Kevin Keegan trapped in a painting?
@Link-Hero Maybe because the people that want it on Switch may want the portability feature of the console? Maybe the other consoles don't have enough of the games they want to justify the purchase? Way to turn a potential choice into a "fault". If the fact that the game may not be coming out on Switch twists their socks, that's more on them.
Back to the game: like others stated, it never clicked with me. I got it as part of a Humble Bundle probably when those bundles started. I played it a bit but never went back. I recognize the work Blow put into it (I think he wrote an adventure game for the Tandy Color Computer for a contest and that sucker was COMPLEX-lots you could do. In a game written in BASIC of all things) so no disrespect to him.
Okay so I've heard the name Braid thrown around but had no idea what it was until this trailer.
And, like, omg the main guy looks like a huge dork??? And he runs...backwards but you're rewinding time so it's the same animation as forwards; this is too good, haha
It certainly looks good though! We'll see what happens if it comes to Switch.
So it got a last-minute reveal in the Indie World presentation after all?
Why the effort to omit its announcement entirely if you were just going to sizzle-reel it anyway?
Seeing this pop up in the end-of-show sizzle reel was probably the nicest jumpscare I've ever had honestly XD
Definitely interested in picking this up though. I already know a lot of the details about Braid (namely in regards to the plot) but it's one of the first BIG indie games and I'd love to experience it for history's sake as a result (plus it's apparently just a very good platformer in it's own right so that helps too).
i told Braid would come to Switch, that fuss was very unecessary
I don't think it's a good game but I have beaten it many times.
will likely get it to have it on the go but since seeing the ending i dont like the protag much.
