Pride yourself on a neatly organised inventory? Well, Backpack Hero might be just the game for you and, what's more, it is available on the Switch eShop today!

Shadow dropped as a part of the Indie World Showcase, Backpack Hero will see you playing as one of five adorable animal creatures, who spend their days crawling dungeons to keep their hometowns in tip-top condition. Making your way through these dungeons is no cup of tea, mind you, and your success in battle will all come down to some skilful bag packing.

Yes, the aim of the game in this one is making the most of your inventory management skills to deal out attacks, boost your power, and set up defences, all from — you guessed it— your backpack. All of this is accompanied by some rather charming pixel art visuals from developer Jaspel for an added layer of cuteness to the whole affair.

You can find out a little more about the game's features and get a look at some screenshots in the following information from publisher Different Tales.

- Experiment with your strategy and create game-breaking solutions

- Collect 800+ distinct items, with ingenious powers and synergies to harness

- Battle with over 100+ enemies. Learn their attack patterns and vanquish your foes

- Dive into the endless dungeons! Start every run with randomly generated levels and discover unpredictable items, unique layouts, events, and challenges

- Explore 5 unique play styles by selecting different heroes

- Play standalone runs or experience the full adventure and meta progression in Story Mode

- Rebuild Haversack Hill and help its inhabitants

- Turn the village into an appealing and efficient hamlet to attract new residents. Buy and sell items, conduct research, and unlock heroes, challenges, and quests

Backpack Hero is now available to pick up on the Switch eShop for £14.52 / $16.99 (which includes a 15% discount during the launch period).

Will you be packing this one into your Switch library? Let us know in the comments.