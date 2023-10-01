Realms Deep

It's Realms Deep this weekend - a celebration of retro shooters in both old and new ways. It's hosted by 3D Realms, the legendary publisher behind series such as Duke Nukem. As part of the 2023 event, 3D Realms and friends once again hosted a show filled with world premieres, special guests in interviews and even some delays.

If you didn't catch the four-hour livestream, there's no need to worry as we've rounded up all the Switch highlights. Enjoy!

Every Switch Announcement At Realms Deep 2023

WRATH: Aeon of Ruin

This Quake-powered FPS was announced for Switch in September last year. Although it was originally due to arrive on the Switch in Spring 2023, it will now be leaving "early access" on PC on 27th February 2024. There's no update on the console versions, but hopefully a Switch release follows:

Phantom Fury

Ion Fury's Shelly "Bombshell" Harrison is back in the "road movie-inspired" Phantom Fury. This game has previously been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms but has seemingly missed its release date. 3D Realms instead offered up a demo, which you can try out on Steam or check out in the below playthrough:

Kingpin: Reloaded

This Kingpin remaster and enhanced version of the crime-themed first-person shooter was announced back in 2020 and now at the latest broadcast, it's been locked in for a 5th December 2023 release on PC now.

The Nintendo Switch and other platforms were part of the original announcement, but there's no direct reference to them in the latest trailer.

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition arrived this week on the Nintendo Switch, here's the trailer and our Nintendo Life review:

Graven

The dark fantasy FPS GRAVEN will be exiting early access on 23rd January 2024 after a number of delays. There's no update on the Switch release, but it was confirmed for the system back in 2021. You can check out the new trailer below:

Ion Fury: Aftershock

The latest announcement of the show was a release date for Ion Fury: Aftershock. This is an expansion to Ion Fury and is launching on 2nd October for PC. There's no word on a console release date just yet, but if we hear anything, we'll let you know.

You can get a full recap of Realms Deep 2023 on the official 3D Realms YouTube channel. Anything here you like the look of? Tell us in the comments.