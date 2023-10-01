It's Realms Deep this weekend - a celebration of retro shooters in both old and new ways. It's hosted by 3D Realms, the legendary publisher behind series such as Duke Nukem. As part of the 2023 event, 3D Realms and friends once again hosted a show filled with world premieres, special guests in interviews and even some delays.

If you didn't catch the four-hour livestream, there's no need to worry as we've rounded up all the Switch highlights. Enjoy!

Every Switch Announcement At Realms Deep 2023

WRATH: Aeon of Ruin

This Quake-powered FPS was announced for Switch in September last year. Although it was originally due to arrive on the Switch in Spring 2023, it will now be leaving "early access" on PC on 27th February 2024. There's no update on the console versions, but hopefully a Switch release follows: