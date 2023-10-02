Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Humble Games has revealed an upcoming 'mini-campaign' DLC expansion for the excellent FPS Prodeus.

All we know at the moment is that the DLC is 'coming soon', so we don't have a release date in place just yet, but we'll certainly keep an eye out. In the meantime, the above debut trailer showcases what players can expect from the expansion's gameplay.

We've got a new grappling hook that seems to take inspiration from the likes of Halo Infinite and DOOM Eternal, while the overall aesthetic has a certain 'Bayonetta' vibe to it, don't you think? The enemies boast angelic wings and halos, looking like they've been plucked straight from Paradiso and into the firing line of your beloved Super Shotgun.

We'll keep you updated on the eventual release date for Prodeus upcoming expansion. Hopefully it's not too soon; we're ready to jump back in ASAP!