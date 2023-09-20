Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Fulqrum Publishing has announced that the retro-inspired first-person shooter Forgive Me Father will be making the leap from PC to consoles as it shoots onto Switch on 28th September.

Released on Steam last year, Forgive Me Father has managed to rack up a strong number of very positive reviews and looking at the above trailer, it's fair to say that this one seems wild. Forgive Me Father is developed by Byte Barrel and will see you making your way through a comic book-looking world, filled with Lovecraftian horrors. You'll have to manage your 'Madness Level' to grant you various perks as you attempt to take out the creepy creatures with some gruesome kills.

The level of gore won't be for everyone, for sure, but we are liking the way that the comic book-inspired visuals add an element of cartoony character to those increasingly grotesque monsters.

You can check out some of the game's features and get a look at some screenshots below.

• Feeling of a classic FPS from the 90s

Timelapse animations, opponents, and elements of 2D in a 3D environment; first aid kits and life points, non-reloading weapons, powerups during dynamic combat with numerous opponents.

• Custom combat experience

With scripture in one hand and weapons powered by an unknown substance in the other, the player will face the challenge of maintaining their humanity. It is up to the player to decide how their equipment evolves, and to find ways of defeating hordes of unpredictable opponents.

• Dynamic level of madness

Directly influencing not only the audio-visual experience, but the gameplay itself, its effect varies depending on the current level of player's madness.

• The gameplay is presented in a comic book style

Hand-drawn graphics designed to maintain a distinctive comic book look, where any screenshot from the game could be a part of a new comic book.

• Mood straight from Lovecraft's dark novels

All throughout the game, the player will feel the atmosphere of dread and horror that the works of H.P. Lovecraft are renowned for. Surrounded by the occult and forces of eternal evil, experience the feelings of hopelessness, madness and confusion, and the burning need to find answers and bring back some semblance of reason and sanity to the world.

• Many climatic levels and varied bestiary

A diverse world entirely made by hand, full of interesting enemies ranging from possessed inhabitants to monsters straight out of your worst nightmares.

• Two heroes to choose from

Each with their own, unique development tree. Experience the story from the perspective of either a priest or a journalist.

Forgive Me Father will fire onto the Switch eShop next week. A physical copy of the game is now available to pre-order for £19.99.

What do you make of this one? Run-and-gun your way to the comments and let us know.

