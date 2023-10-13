Update [Fri 13th Oct, 2023 09:30]:

Masahiro Sakurai has confirmed that he will be teaming up with Retro Game Master (known as Game Centre CX in Japan) for his special YouTube crossover event.

The first video will air today at 11am BST / 12pm CET and will be localised for Western audiences by 8-4, just like Sakurai's main YouTube content. It's not yet known what game (or games) will be played on the stream, but we're definitely eager to find out!

Initially, the Retro Game Master crossover was only set to be available in Japanese. However, the folks at 8-4, who translate this channel into English, insisted on localizing our side's crossover episodes as well. So, good news for our overseas viewers: you can follow along too! — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) October 13, 2023

You can check out the debut video directly on Sakurai's YouTube channel.

Original Article [Mon 9th Oct, 2023 11:30 BST:

Legendary game designer Masahiro Sakurai has teased an upcoming "special crossover" with an apparently well-known YouTube channel.

In a post on Twitter, Sakurai confirmed that he will soon be playing "other" games via the planned collaboration (thanks, VGC), though details are scarce at the time of writing. Presumably, the word "other" probably means titles that Sakurai has not personally worked on during his career, though this is merely speculation on our part.

Since my YouTube debut, many of you have expressed interest in watching me play other games.

Well, you'll soon have your chance, because Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games is planning a special crossover with another well-known YouTube channel!

Stay tuned for more details... — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) October 8, 2023

Up until now, of course, Sakurai's YouTube channel - Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games - has been largely focused on delivering advice to fledgling game developers who might be venturing into the world of game development.

He's covered topics such as how to avoid misleading players, the concept of 'risk and reward', and many more, but he's also delved into some more lighthearted videos in which he shows off his rare gaming collectibles and, adorably, his cat.