I love these videos from Sakurai and I almost always feel I have something useful I can apply to my own work. My first Hazel game is designed especially to try and popularise retro-style 2d platforming with a new generation, whilst also appealing to hardcore longterm fans of the genre - thats a difficult thing to do with accessibility options, very scalable difficulties and assists, and a large amount of tutorials dotted around even teaching such basics as running and jumping, slowly building skills and nuances as they are needed rather than expecting new players to master everything at once - but these can of course all be skipped or disabled entirely for those who don't need them.

You have to remember that everyone will have their first experience playing a certain genre, and what seems obvious or intuitive to us can seem completely foreign to others, and kids these days are used to tapping at their ipads with their fingers, or using mouse and keyboard or dual sticks for 3d games... Much as Nintendo fans like to feel that everyone of every generation is familiar with 2d Mario thats simply not the case when you look how many kids play Roblox or Minecraft in comparison. The skillset doesn't even slightly transfer across.

My partner used to be a pretty succesful Twitch streamer playing games popular with younger generations, highly accomplished especially for her Minecraft prowess. Lots of her fans requested that she play the Spyro games when they first came out. Even though she was a profesional gamer it became very evident that she'd barely ever touched a gamepad her whole life, and even very basics like analogue movement, holding a jump button to jump higher, moving the camera with the second stick all were skills that aren't automatic, and take time to get to grips with. Of course all kids go through this, but usually when we are too young to remember, and certainly not infront of an audience. It was very frustrating and embarassing for her initially but she stuck with it and seeing her progress til she actually got good enough to beat the game was a really cool thing to go through and watch.

Its possible (and hopeful?) that our 2d platformer may be the very first one that some kids try. Making it gently teach them but in a fun and engaging way, whilst also making it a well made challenge for veterans is the biggest challenge we've faced and one we spend a lot of time tinkering and testing.

I've seen several videos of Sakurai talking about this exact experience with the first Kirby game. Its inspiring and I think he did a great job. Whilst the GameBoy didn't allow such dynamic changes and variety of options for different skill levels, I feel the first Kirby is high quality in presentation and feels fun and satisfying enough that even seasoned veterans who might think its very easy will still at least find it fun and enjoy the experience.