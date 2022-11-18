Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Now that Masahiro Sakurai is free from the bonds of Smash Bros., he's been running his own YouTube channel, covering a bunch of different topics from game design and UI to animation and sound effects. One of the series he has is called Grab Bag, which touches on more random stories, but all of them are still pretty much game-related in some way... until today, that is.

Sakurai's latest video is about his cat, Fukura.

It's not the first time we've seen Fukura in the flesh fur, as the female Scottish Fold has appeared in a few other videos, but it's the first time she's been the star. We get to learn fun facts about the kitty, like finding out that Sakurai calls her "Fukurashi" since it rolls off the tongue better, and that he's had her since she was a kitten.

And then it's just a slideshow of photos of Fukura, and videos of her as a tiny kitten. It's extremely cute.

Fukura for Smash when?