Legendary game developer Masahiro Sakurai is back with yet another entry in his Creating Games video series and this one is all about the difficulties of bringing classic video game soundtracks into a contemporary setting.

Sakurai gives two examples from his time working on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (because why wouldn't you?) and explains that the process of rearranging the tracks was not as simple as just doing a new recording. If you watch and think that the first example from the NES' Athena was a particularly catchy tune, just wait until you have heard all the variations of the second track from Psycho Soldier...

In both instances, Sakurai argues that you have to return to the original piece of music for guidance. The important thing is to make sure that the track aligns with what the player remembers instead of necessarily trying to make something modern from it.

It's an interesting topic, for sure, and one that we are increasingly seeing put into practice as more franchises start to reference their previous entries both in terms of visuals and music. We only wish that we could get that darn Psycho Soldier theme out of our heads now...