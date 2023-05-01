Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Legendary developer Masahiro Sakurai has been putting out new videos left, right, and centre on his YouTube channel Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games; while we've not covered all of them here at Nintendo Life, his latest is an interesting lesson on how publishers should approach marketing, and it certainly piqued our interest.

While it might seem obvious, Sakurai states that a game's marketing - which includes the title, box art, promotional videos, and more - should line up with what the game itself is offering in terms of content and fun. As Sakurai puts it, "Imagine buying a banana, only to have it taste like an apple". If publishers try too hard to subvert expectations and attempt to mislead potential players, it could backfire significantly.

With this in mind, we thought it might be fun if you comment on a game that you think has been inaccurately represented by its marketing. Off the top of our heads, Halo 5: Guardians comes to mind, but what about Nintendo? Shout out in the comments below and let's have a discussion.