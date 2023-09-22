Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Being one of the most recognisable and influential figures in gaming, it should come as no surprise that Masahiro Sakurai has managed to accumulate a number of extremely rare collectibles over the years.

In his latest YouTube 'Grab Bag' video, the legendary game designer has taken a bit of a different approach to his usual content, opting to showcase some of the most rare antiques in his collection; items that simply would never become available to the general public thanks to their unique features.

So we've got engraved Wii Remotes, autographs from Shigeru Miyamoto, Kid Icarus statues... The lot. There was potential for a video like this to feel a bit pretentious, but it actually comes across as a nice, wholesome bit of viewing. Well, see what you think, anyway.