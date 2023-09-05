Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Bandai Namco has announced Retro Game Challenge 1 + 2 Replay, a remastered collection of two DS cult classics for Switch (thanks, Famitsu). At the moment, the collection has only been announced for Japan, and a release date hasn't been confirmed.

Retro Game Challenge is a series of video games based on the Game Center CX TV show in Japan, which stars Japanese comedian and actor Shinya Arino. The first game came out in 2007, with a North American release following in 2009. Retro Game Challenge 2 never received an official localisation due to disappointing sales in the West for the first game.

The show sees Arino take on difficult game challenges in every episode, and the video games follow the same premise. You get transported back in time by Game Master Arino to play through a variety of retro-style games in short bursts, ranging from platformers to RPGs. The games embrace the '80s in full force, giving you magazines with cheat codes to help you get through the challenges.

This new remaster will add a brand new game to the mix, inspired by side-scrolling action games, and a limited edition will also be available which contains a newly filmed 'Arino's Challenge' (via Gematsu).