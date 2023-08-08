Eager to see what's next for the world of Pokémon? Well, you're in luck! The latest Pokémon Presents showcase is right around the corner and promises 35 minutes of news and updates — intriguing...

This presentation will be getting underway in just a few minutes at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 11pm AEST and we are excited to see what TPC has in store for us. Remember, this is the second Pokémon Presents showcase this year following the Pokémon Day one back in February. That event was hardly packed with news — more Pokémon Sleep info, anyone? — so here's hoping that today gives us a little more to get excited for.

With the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC presumably around the corner and Detective Pikachu Returns planned for 6th October, there is plenty of room for some tasty 'mon news over the coming 35-minute showcase. So, get your snacks together and watch along with us below!