We hope you're in the mood for remakes and remasters, because the next couple of months are positively swimming with re-loved greats for us to enjoy.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over the next few weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Endless Ocean: Luminous - 2nd May

The first Endless Ocean game since 2009's Endless Ocean 2: Adventures of the Deep on Wii! Let's hope it's been worth the wait:

Take a deep breath and plunge into the Veiled Sea, an unexplored region with discoveries that change with each dive. Encounter and learn about over 500 species of marine life – some of which are presumed extinct, or even mythical!

The big one! GameCube classic Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door makes a comeback on Switch on 23rd May. If you didn't play this back in the day, you absolutely must play it now: