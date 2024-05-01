Paper Mario TTYD Switch
Image: Nintendo

We hope you're in the mood for remakes and remasters, because the next couple of months are positively swimming with re-loved greats for us to enjoy.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over the next few weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Watch on YouTube

Endless Ocean: Luminous - 2nd May

The first Endless Ocean game since 2009's Endless Ocean 2: Adventures of the Deep on Wii! Let's hope it's been worth the wait:

Take a deep breath and plunge into the Veiled Sea, an unexplored region with discoveries that change with each dive. Encounter and learn about over 500 species of marine life – some of which are presumed extinct, or even mythical!

Endless Ocean Luminous
Endless Ocean Luminous

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - 23rd May

The big one! GameCube classic Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door makes a comeback on Switch on 23rd May. If you didn't play this back in the day, you absolutely must play it now:

After Princess Peach asks for his help on a treasure hunt, Mario heads to the town of Rogueport. But when he arrives, Peach is nowhere to be seen! Upon learning about the legend of the Crystal Stars, Mario sets out to find these mythical treasures and hopefully track down Peach along the way

Of course, Mario isn't the only one hoping to find the Crystal Stars – and it’s not just Bowser who’s looking to cause trouble this time either! Can our hero find these ancient artifacts, open the Thousand-Year Door and maybe even save the world?

Monster Hunter Stories (Remaster) - 14th June

The original Monster Hunter Stories game is making the leap from 3DS to Switch this June, complete with all-new features. It's also included as part of a lovely new physical collection in the US:

Monster Hunter Stories is an RPG that takes the world of Monster Hunter and expands upon it in new and exciting ways! No longer are you hunting monsters, but raising them! In this deep story featuring heroes known as Monster Riders, you will live alongside monsters and form lifelong bonds with them. The first installment of the Monster Hunter Stories series returns, fully voiced in Japanese and English, with additional features such as a new museum mode where you can listen to music and view concept art, allowing you to dive even deeper into the world of Monster Hunter Stories.

Monster Hunter Stories Collection
Monster Hunter Stories Collection

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - 14th June

A definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V that's been expanded with a brand-new storyline, locations and choices to make? Yes please!

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance consists of two complete story paths: experience a brand-new route, the "Canon of Vengeance" – a dramatic tale of revenge by the fallen, centered around new characters and an enigmatic cohort of demons, the Qadištu, who plot their own dark designs apart from the war of those who fight to maintain order and those who seek to defy it. Or explore the original story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the "Canon of Creation" – an eternal conflict between angels and demons, in which the protagonist fights for the world’s fate.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - Steelbook Launch Edition
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - Steelbook Launch Edition
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - Standard Edition
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - Standard Edition

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD - 27th June

It really is a month for remasters, as Luigi's Mansion 2 HD rounds up June's top offerings. Relive Luigi's excellent second adventure on Switch from 27th June:

In this visually enhanced adventure, you’ll visit the chilling locales of the eerie Evershade Valley, a place where until recently, the peculiar Dark Moon hung in the sky. According to ghost researcher Professor E.Gadd, it pacified the ghosts of the valley...that is until one night when the Dark Moon mysteriously shattered!

Now, the place is screaming and teeming with troublemaking ghosts! Can Luigi recover the missing pieces of the Dark Moon and restore peace to the valley?

More Upcoming Switch Games For May And June 2024

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

Touhou Mystias Izakaya (Multi-Language)
Touhou Mystias Izakaya (Multi-Language)2nd May 2024
MotoGP24
MotoGP242nd May 2024
Hellboy: Web of Wyrd Collectors Edition
Hellboy: Web of Wyrd Collectors Edition3rd May 2024
World War Z (Code in Box)
World War Z (Code in Box)3rd May 2024
Girl Genius: Adventures in Castle Heterodyne
Girl Genius: Adventures in Castle Heterodyne7th May 2024
Adam Wolfe
Adam Wolfe7th May 2024
Gift (Multi-Language)
Gift (Multi-Language)9th May 2024
Sea of Stars
Sea of Stars10th May 2024
Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution / Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters - Day One Edition
Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution / Neptunia: Sisters VS Si...14th May 2024
Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution - Day One Edition
Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution - Day One Edition14th May 2024
Slave Zero X - Calamity Edition
Slave Zero X - Calamity Edition17th May 2024
Slave Zero X
Slave Zero X17th May 2024
My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery
My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery17th May 2024
Pool Party
Pool Party17th May 2024
Horse Club Adventures 1+2 Lakeside Collection
Horse Club Adventures 1+2 Lakeside Collection17th May 2024
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes21st May 2024
Juicy Realm
Juicy Realm21st May 2024
C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield (Multi-Language)
C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield (Multi-Language)23rd May 2024
Panic in Sweets Land (Multi-Language)
Panic in Sweets Land (Multi-Language)23rd May 2024
Castle of Shikigami 2
Castle of Shikigami 224th May 2024
Morbid The Lords of Ire
Morbid The Lords of Ire24th May 2024
Super Puzzle Pack 2
Super Puzzle Pack 224th May 2024
The Last Faith: The Nycrux Edition
The Last Faith: The Nycrux Edition24th May 2024
The Last Faith
The Last Faith24th May 2024
TEVI
TEVI28th May 2024
Hidden Objects Collection 5: Detective Stories
Hidden Objects Collection 5: Detective Stories28th May 2024
Construction Simulator 4
Construction Simulator 428th May 2024
Cupid Parasite: Sweet & Spicy Darling
Cupid Parasite: Sweet & Spicy Darling28th May 2024
Blasphemous II Collector's Edition
Blasphemous II Collector's Edition29th May 2024
Princess Maker 2 Regeneration (Multi-Language)
Princess Maker 2 Regeneration (Multi-Language)30th May 2024
DAVE THE DIVER: Anniversary Edition
DAVE THE DIVER: Anniversary Edition30th May 2024
Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes: Definitive Edition
Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes: Definitive Edition30th May 2024
Umbraclaw (Multi-Language)
Umbraclaw (Multi-Language)30th May 2024
Tokyo Psychodemic (Multi-Language)
Tokyo Psychodemic (Multi-Language)30th May 2024
Potion Permit Complete Edition
Potion Permit Complete Edition31st May 2024
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok/ Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnar...31st May 2024
Blazing Strike
Blazing Strike31st May 2024
Sympathy Kiss
Sympathy Kiss31st May 2024
Seven Days: Anata to Sugosu Nanokakan (Multi-Language)
Seven Days: Anata to Sugosu Nanokakan (Multi-Language)6th Jun 2024
Sociable Soccer 24
Sociable Soccer 247th Jun 2024
Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection7th Jun 2024
The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match
The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match7th Jun 2024
The Smurf Village Party
The Smurf Village Party7th Jun 2024
Battle of Rebels
Battle of Rebels11th Jun 2024
Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley [Limited Edition] (Multi-Language)
Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley [Limited Edition] (Multi-...13th Jun 2024
Overlord: Escape From Nazarick
Overlord: Escape From Nazarick14th Jun 2024
Overlord: Escape From Nazarick - Limited Collector Edition
Overlord: Escape From Nazarick - Limited Collector Edition14th Jun 2024
DreadOut 2 (Multi-Language)
DreadOut 2 (Multi-Language)20th Jun 2024
Seed of Life
Seed of Life21st Jun 2024
My Life: Pet Vet
My Life: Pet Vet21st Jun 2024
Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble
Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble25th Jun 2024
Tchia Oléti Edition
Tchia Oléti Edition27th Jun 2024
TSUKIHIME: A piece of blue glass moon: Limited Edition
TSUKIHIME: A piece of blue glass moon: Limited Edition27th Jun 2024
Outer Wilds: Archeologist Edition
Outer Wilds: Archeologist Edition27th Jun 2024
everlasting flowers (Multi-Language)
everlasting flowers (Multi-Language)27th Jun 2024
A Street Cat's Tale [Neko Neko Edition] (Multi-Language)
A Street Cat's Tale [Neko Neko Edition] (Multi-Language)27th Jun 2024
everlasting flowers [Limited Edition] (Multi-Language)
everlasting flowers [Limited Edition] (Multi-Language)27th Jun 2024
Radiant Tale Fanfare
Radiant Tale Fanfare27th Jun 2024
BITMAP BUREAU COLLECTION DELUXE EDITION
BITMAP BUREAU COLLECTION DELUXE EDITION28th Jun 2024
SPYxANYA: Operation Memories
SPYxANYA: Operation Memories28th Jun 2024
Citizen Sleeper
Citizen Sleeper28th Jun 2024
One Last Breath
One Last Breath28th Jun 2024
34 Sports Games - World Edition
34 Sports Games - World Edition28th Jun 2024
Sanabi
Sanabi28th Jun 2024
Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports
Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports28th Jun 2024
Have a Nice Death
Have a Nice Death30th Jun 2024

New Switch Accessories & eShop Credit

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

Nintendo Switch Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Case
Nintendo Switch Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Case16th May 2024

So that's it for May and June — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!