Update [Wed 1st May, 2024 11:45 BST]: After being released on other platforms last week, Konami and WayForward have revealed that the latest update for Contra: Operation Galuga is now available on Switch too.
Notice of the Switch's inclusion was shared by the official Contra Twitter account. You can find the full patch notes for this new update in our original coverage below.
Original article [Thu 25th Apr, 2024 14:45 BST]: Konami and WayForward have today announced that a new update is on the way for Contra: Operation Galuga on Switch. As was the case with the launch update, the latest patch is available today on PS4, PS5, Xbox and Steam, but we'll have to wait a little longer before it comes to Switch.
We don't have a precise date for the Switch release yet outside of "soon," but we do know what it'll entail. The major issues targeted this time are a forced quit error, game freezes and music bugs, though the development team has also made a handful of tweaks to most of the stages in the hopes of improving the overall experience.
The full patch notes were shared on Twitter and we have collected them together for you to check out below.
Contra: Operation Galuga Update ("Coming Soon" to Switch)
Notice of Update and Fixes
- Forced quit error
- Game freeze after stage clear
- Music bug fix
Stage 1
- Fixed cutscenes
Stage 2
- Cutscene replay on continue
Stage 3
- Enemy animations
- Hit detection in boss battles
Stage 4
- Respawn position in certain areas
- Progression halt under certain conditions
Stage 6
- Unable to progress during boss battle
- Hit detection of the boss battle
- Boss attack animation
- Hit detection of flamethrower trap
Stage 7
- Unable to progress with certain characters
Stage 8
- Fixed cutscenes
- Charge animation of mid-boss
- Unable to progress on certain difficulty levels when contested
- Processing rematch after game over in boss battles
- Acid rise levelling logic
Fixes for weapon processing
- Charge Spread
- Homing bean
- Counter (Overload)
- Barrage (Overload)
Arcade Mode
- Weapon pod energy stocks between stages
Challenge Mode
- Bugs when retrying the run
Other fixes
- Improvement of overall stability
- BGM stops on certain difficulty stages
- Character hit detection while crouching
- Unable to operate when using certain perks
- Respawn causing player to fall into terrains
- Positioning of enemies appearing from the ground
- Process when restarting after game over
- Other minor bug fixes
Here's hoping that we don't have to wait too long before this one lands on Switch. As a reminder, we thought that the game could really do with some polish on launch, with its technical issues detracting from what otherwise could be a fun time.