It's nearly September, which can only mean one thing... more games!

We've got a few big hitters landing on the Switch in the next few weeks, including the likes of Mortal Kombat 1, Super Bomberman R 2, and Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster, but there is also a handful of interesting indie titles hitting the eShop, so be sure to check those out if you're interested.

So without further ado, lets take a look at what's coming in September 2023...

Rune Factory 3 Special - September 5th, 2023