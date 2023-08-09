Rune Factory fans will be celebrating in just under a month's time, as Rune Factory 3 Special will be launching on Switch on 5th September in the West. This remaster of the popular DS title from 2009 brings back many fan's favourite entry in the "Fantasy Harvest Moon" series, gives the game a fresh lick of paint, and adds a few more features.

Ahead of the game's release next month, we've been able to spend time with a preview build of the game. And the lovely Zion over on our YouTube channel is a big fan of the original DS title, so he jumped at the chance to take to the fields and return to the world he fell in love with over ten years ago.

Beautiful watercolour backgrounds and a blend of action combat and cosy farming take centre stage here, and we have over eight minutes of gameplay to show you. Zion has run through a variety of locations and activities here. It looks like it's going to win us over with its charm all over again.