With Mortal Kombat 1 launching for the Nintendo Switch on September 15th, 2023, Warner Bros. Games is understandably ramping up the marketing for the upcoming fighting game.

Its latest effort sees actor Dave Bautista (Blade Runner 2049, Army of the Dead, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) gather up a bunch of random strangers after they find themselves randomly exclaiming "Mortal Kombat" in the middle of their day-to-day lives. As you do.

The commercial ends with Bautista standing above the mob and shouting "This is Mortal Kombat" so passionately that it would make Gerard Butler green with envy. The action then cuts to in-game footage of Mortal Kombat 1, so we're just going to assume that the live-action actors just tore each other apart at this point.

It's a nice commercial, all told, but we probably would've liked to have seen a bit more in-game footage. Plus, no one said "Get over here", so is it really a Mortal Kombat commercial..? Hmm.

What about you, folks? What's the most embarrassing situation in which you randomly shouted "Mortal Kombat"? In a restaurant? During your wedding vows? Let us know.