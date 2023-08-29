With Mortal Kombat 1 launching for the Nintendo Switch on September 15th, 2023, Warner Bros. Games is understandably ramping up the marketing for the upcoming fighting game.
Its latest effort sees actor Dave Bautista (Blade Runner 2049, Army of the Dead, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) gather up a bunch of random strangers after they find themselves randomly exclaiming "Mortal Kombat" in the middle of their day-to-day lives. As you do.
The commercial ends with Bautista standing above the mob and shouting "This is Mortal Kombat" so passionately that it would make Gerard Butler green with envy. The action then cuts to in-game footage of Mortal Kombat 1, so we're just going to assume that the live-action actors just tore each other apart at this point.
It's a nice commercial, all told, but we probably would've liked to have seen a bit more in-game footage. Plus, no one said "Get over here", so is it really a Mortal Kombat commercial..? Hmm.
What about you, folks? What's the most embarrassing situation in which you randomly shouted "Mortal Kombat"? In a restaurant? During your wedding vows? Let us know.
[source youtube.com]
Comments 11
Well, that was ludicrous.
Mortal Monday Original 1992
Mortal Monday Parody 2023
You know Drax is basically kratos so he’d actually fit rather well into mortal combat. Thank you for coming to my ted talk
"No longer are we beholden to the past" - Pretty much says it all.
I plan to yell Mortal Kombat at my wedding reception.
Blimey, I haven't felt this much cringe since the 90s!
It's just weird seeing him off the gas.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KI4Wb65njM
I don’t understand the connection between Dave Bautista and Mortal Kombat if he isn’t in the game?
Well. Stoke revolutions much? This is a complete dog-whistle to build up the glory of anarchy, angst, and violence. Not like we don't already have enough of it eh?
And yeah, cringe acting, even from Bautista.
It's in our blood!!
He's ok a person but is he the only muscle head Hollywood has to use tbh....
His characters are all the same...
