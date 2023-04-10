The 40th-anniversary celebrations for Bomberman can kick off very soon. Konami has revealed that Super Bomberman R 2 is blasting onto Switch on 13th September in North America, and 14th September in Europe and Japan. Physical versions of the game will available in North America a day earlier. (Thanks, Gematsu!)
Revealed last June, Super Bomberman R 2 is a sequel to 2017's Super Bomberman R and is packed full of explosive features — both old and new — so it promises to be a content blowout. The brand new Castle Mode sees you either attacking or defending a castle, trying to steal or protect all of the keys. You can even design your own castle stages and share them online.
The story mode also incorporates some base-building mechanics, which will see Bomberman travel to a new planet and fight some pretty tough foes. Plus, given all of Konami's character cameos over the years in Super Bomberman R (and Online), we're pretty excited to see if more will make the cut in this sequel.
Here's some more information about the game from its Steam page:
The latest title of the party battle games series SUPER BOMBERMAN R!
With new adventures and game modes, it has the largest content volume in the series history!
The game features not only offline battles that can be played with family and friends, but also online battles that connect players from all over the world, as well as a single-player mode.
In addition to the well-known "Standard", "Grand Prix" and "Battle 64" a new battle mode called "Castle" in which players are divided into Attack side and Castle side to battle for the treasure!
A "Stage Editor" function has also been added, allowing players to create their own stages for "Castle" and share them online with players around the globe.
Let's have fun together in "SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2"!
• Battle Mode
Enjoy 4 battle modes, including the new "Castle"!
“Castle”: Asymmetrical battle between the Castle side, which protects the treasure chest, and the Attack side, which aims to win the treasure chest!
“Standard”: The classic battle mode loved by fans!
“Grand Prix”: Battle of two teams! Work with your allies to defeat the opposing team!
“Battle 64”: Battle for survival with up to 64 players! Aim for Bomber One!
• Grade Match
Battles between users with similar abilities!
Fight online with players from all over the world!
• Room Match
Set freely battle modes and rules!
Get your friends together online and have a good time!
• Offline Battle
With one console you can enjoy Bomberman!
Connect additional controllers and play with family and friends!
*Controllers for the number of persons are required.
• Stage Editor
Customized stages with blocks and gimmicks can be shared online!
Create, play, share, and explore various stages with the Stage Editor!
• Story Mode
Enjoy the Story Mode that has been enhanced!
Visit new planets with Bomberman's new friends “Ellons” and face the threat of the universe!
Super Bomberman R 2's fuse is lit, and it'll explode onto Switch on 13th and 14th of September on the eShop. Will you be grabbing the bomb in this new entry? Let us know in the comments.
LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO
I'm super excited for this game, ever since I became a huge Bomberman fan. It just looks like its gonna just make everything from the first and make it so much better so I'm very happy to see its coming out soon
Now I call this a Nintendo news. I will watch the video later.
Last one limited online friends matches to 4 friends so as long as they fix that...
I've had the first game in my library for the longest time, but didn't have the chance to play it yet. From what i've seen so far, this looks like something i could get into. Even though the next few months are pretty packed with new releases, i will definitely make some time to play "Bomberman R" and if i enjoy it, i might consider the sequel.
Hangups about this version of Bomberman aside, I'm absolutely thrilled that this franchise is still alive and well in 2023! I can't believe they buried the lede about cross-platform online play. That's a huge deal, considering the matchmaking issues from the original R.
(Also, any version that remembers Louies exist is already off to a good start in my book)
Would have been really excited for this but considering how dead the online for the first has been pretty much since launch will hold off for a deep sale.
Yes but Super Bomberman R2 D2 is better.
I’ll stick with the first game. For me bomberman gameplay doesn’t change enough to buy a sequel. I do miss the bomberman adventure games though.
Looking forward to this, although I'd love to also see also another kind of Bomberman 64 if you catch my drift!
Bomberman is the original battle royale game. This looks ace.
I think that Bomberman Blast (wiiware) had the most modes of all titles. Big variety.
If Konami still include the Easter egg characters from their rated M franchises on the second game, I will not buy it.
I sold the first game 2 years ago due to that case.
If only they would just do a Bomberman Classic Collection including the SNES/Megadrive entries with online play.
@Anti-Matter That’s a really weird reason to get rid of a game, but it probably will since they appear to reusing a lot of assets and game code - including the battle royale from a few years ago.
