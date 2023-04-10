Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The 40th-anniversary celebrations for Bomberman can kick off very soon. Konami has revealed that Super Bomberman R 2 is blasting onto Switch on 13th September in North America, and 14th September in Europe and Japan. Physical versions of the game will available in North America a day earlier. (Thanks, Gematsu!)

Revealed last June, Super Bomberman R 2 is a sequel to 2017's Super Bomberman R and is packed full of explosive features — both old and new — so it promises to be a content blowout. The brand new Castle Mode sees you either attacking or defending a castle, trying to steal or protect all of the keys. You can even design your own castle stages and share them online.

The story mode also incorporates some base-building mechanics, which will see Bomberman travel to a new planet and fight some pretty tough foes. Plus, given all of Konami's character cameos over the years in Super Bomberman R (and Online), we're pretty excited to see if more will make the cut in this sequel.

Here's some more information about the game from its Steam page:

The latest title of the party battle games series SUPER BOMBERMAN R!

With new adventures and game modes, it has the largest content volume in the series history!

The game features not only offline battles that can be played with family and friends, but also online battles that connect players from all over the world, as well as a single-player mode. In addition to the well-known "Standard", "Grand Prix" and "Battle 64" a new battle mode called "Castle" in which players are divided into Attack side and Castle side to battle for the treasure!

A "Stage Editor" function has also been added, allowing players to create their own stages for "Castle" and share them online with players around the globe. Let's have fun together in "SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2"!

• Battle Mode

Enjoy 4 battle modes, including the new "Castle"!

“Castle”: Asymmetrical battle between the Castle side, which protects the treasure chest, and the Attack side, which aims to win the treasure chest!

“Standard”: The classic battle mode loved by fans!

“Grand Prix”: Battle of two teams! Work with your allies to defeat the opposing team!

“Battle 64”: Battle for survival with up to 64 players! Aim for Bomber One! • Grade Match

Battles between users with similar abilities!

Fight online with players from all over the world! • Room Match

Set freely battle modes and rules!

Get your friends together online and have a good time!

• Offline Battle

With one console you can enjoy Bomberman!

Connect additional controllers and play with family and friends!

*Controllers for the number of persons are required. • Stage Editor

Customized stages with blocks and gimmicks can be shared online!

Create, play, share, and explore various stages with the Stage Editor! • Story Mode

Enjoy the Story Mode that has been enhanced!

Visit new planets with Bomberman's new friends “Ellons” and face the threat of the universe!

Super Bomberman R 2's fuse is lit, and it'll explode onto Switch on 13th and 14th of September on the eShop. Will you be grabbing the bomb in this new entry? Let us know in the comments.