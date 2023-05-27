Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

A new Dragon Quest Monsters isn't the only game on the way to the Nintendo Switch. In related news, Square Enix has also locked in a release date for the upcoming action RPG Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai.

It'll be arriving on all platforms including the Nintendo Switch on 28th September 2023.

This game is based on the anime and manga series of the same name and allows players to relive the events of the anime as they take control of Dai and the Disciples of Avan against the Dark Army.

Players will be able to use items to recreate "iconic scenes" from the original manga and play through over 100 room combinations in "endless dungeon", where the experience changes every time you enter.

Here's a bit more about the game's story:

It has been many years now since The Hero restored peace to the land… In a world tormented by the forces of evil, a swordsman and his companions set out to defeat Hadlar, the Dark Lord.

On an isolated island in the southern seas, a boy named Dai lives among monsters, yearning to become a hero himself someday. Everything changes when the Dark Lord is revived.