Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you've been waiting for a game to scratch that 'Punch-Out' itch, then the upcoming Thunder Ray might be just what you need.

It's not got a firm release date yet, but the beat-em-up looks very reminiscent of Nintendo's classic franchise from the NES, SNES, and Wii. You'll be taking to the ring to experience "adrenaline-pumping action" with some really impressive HD animation and effects.

Let's take a look at the key features:

- Enjoy 2D wonderful Handme Animations

- Master Thunder special attacks

- Rule the Arcade dynamic boxing

- Travel across Galactic Stages

- Become a Champion of the Universe

- Learn to defeat the most brutal technics

- Be bloody and wild!

We'll definitely be keeping a close eye on this one in the coming weeks and months. We'll be sure to update you on a release date as soon as we hear.

Does this one look intriguing to you? Have you been itching to try out a new Punch-Out-inspired game? Let us know with a comment.