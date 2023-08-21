If you've been waiting for a game to scratch that 'Punch-Out' itch, then the upcoming Thunder Ray might be just what you need.
It's not got a firm release date yet, but the beat-em-up looks very reminiscent of Nintendo's classic franchise from the NES, SNES, and Wii. You'll be taking to the ring to experience "adrenaline-pumping action" with some really impressive HD animation and effects.
Let's take a look at the key features:
- Enjoy 2D wonderful Handme Animations
- Master Thunder special attacks
- Rule the Arcade dynamic boxing
- Travel across Galactic Stages
- Become a Champion of the Universe
- Learn to defeat the most brutal technics
- Be bloody and wild!
We'll definitely be keeping a close eye on this one in the coming weeks and months. We'll be sure to update you on a release date as soon as we hear.
Does this one look intriguing to you? Have you been itching to try out a new Punch-Out-inspired game? Let us know with a comment.
It looks great! What will be interesting is how much of the gameplay they copy / disguise. Is that massive mouth attack simply Bear Hugger's hug that you have to duck? Still, defo one to watch.
Considering Nintendo seems to have no interest in continuing the Punch-Out!! series anytime soon (it's going on 15 years since the last one), I welcome any and all wacky takes on the boxing genre.
This one looks decent enough.
Pretty cool, will definitely keep an eye on this!
Very cool! Hype!
At this rate all of Nintendo IPs that they aren't using are now getting revive through these indies. The fact that indies are making these as Punch-Out inspiration instead of any other boxing titles (like Ready 2 Rumble for Sega Dreamcast and Greatest Heavyweight Champion from Sega Genesis) from those eras means Punch-Out is the definitive way to play arcade boxing. It looks like Nintendo IPs are going to have their own genre of games soon.
As long as it clears the low bar that was Wade Hixton's Counterpunch.
It's a interesting concept if all else fails, even if the game suck in the end they had the right idea
Great art style.
Holy moly!!!! Before i watched the video i was like, oh another inspired game... But then i clicked on play! Man day one! Looks amazing.
very nice.
hope it will also get joycon controlls
The gameplay might be good, but this art style ain't working for me, unfortunately.
Looks rad. In love with the animation.
This looks great; I can't wait.
This looks great. The last good punch out-like I played was that one gladiator game in the wii that was surprisingly good. I never tried the one we got on switch with the duck and the black and white backgrounds. I’m looking forward to this and the doughboy paper Mario clone.
