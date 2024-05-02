Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

The Switch is home to its fair share of cute, chilled puzzlers and Please Fix The Road will only be adding to this pretty pile when it drives onto the Switch eShop on 16th May.

Developed by ARIELEK and published Silesia Games, Please Fix the Road is all about getting your traveller — be that a car, boat, train or cat (yes, really) — from point A to B. But the roads are a shambles, the paths are in disarray and don't even get us started on the water systems. You'll have to lay down new lanes to make sure all of your passengers make it in one piece.

It's something that we have seen before with the likes of Mini Metro or Railbound, but we're drawn to the minimalistic art style of this one. It all just looks very sweet. The game launched on Steam back in 2022 and has since been racking up the 'Very Positive' reviews. One to keep an eye on, we'd say.

You can find out a little more about Please Fix the Road's gameplay and get a look at some screenshots below.

Please Fix The Road is a colorful, minimalistic, laid-back and casual puzzle game in which it's probably not hard to guess... you're fixing roads! In each level you have a specific limited set of tools that will help you get all the cars, boats, trains or animals from their point A to point B. The mentioned animals include, of course, kittens, dogs and... pink llamas! You are able to manipulate multiple tiles at the same time. You can insert, destroy, rotate, copy, swap, raise, lower, push or move different segments of roads, rivers, paths or railroad tracks. The game combines elements of many other logic games into a nice minimalistic experience. Your road repair doesn't have to be beautiful, it just needs to get the job done! So please... Fix the road and have fun! Your mom will like this game too!

This one will be following the path onto the Switch eShop later this month for the sweet price of £7.99 / $9.99.

Does this look up your street? Let us know in the comments.