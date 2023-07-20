Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher NIS America has released a new trailer for its upcoming RPG The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, heading to the Nintendo Switch on September 22nd, 2023.

The new footage gives us a glimpse at some of the characters that'll be joining you on your journey along with a look at the world itself.

Here's a reminder of the game's key features:

Worlds Beyond Home: Experience all the wondrous phenomena The Legend of Nayuta has to offer with HD visuals, high quality music, 60fps, and new illustrations added for this Western release! Skills for Every Season: Enter the fray with real-time action gameplay and environment-based puzzles that are affected by the current season. Utilize season-based magic and powerful weapon skills to take down your foes, and unlock new techniques based on your performance. An Ocean of Adventure: Dive into a different kind of Trails game! Experience a light, whimsical story rooted in fantasy and discovery with a variety of colorful locations and characters, plus tons of extra quest content.

