As we get closer to the launch of Mortal Kombat 1 on 19th September, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. has been sharing more trailers and details about this new entry, which resets the timeline.
It's also been sharing some character profiles on its social media platform, outlining some of the characters so far. Here are the ones released so far:
Mortal Kombat fighters
Liu Kang
Johnny Cage
Geras
Tanya
Baraka
Li Mei
Rain
Smoke
We'll add more to this list as they're released! You can also see the other fighters confirmed so far in our previous coverage. This includes some DLC characters as well.