Following a number of teasers from Ed Boon, the classic character Reptile has now been officially revealed as a returning playable fighter for Mortal Kombat 1 during day three of this year's EVO event.

In the latest trailer titled "Banished" he's joined by Havik and Ashrah as well as Sareena - a new Kameo Fighter. If you want to see a higher-quality version of the official trailer, you can watch it on YouTube. There are also plenty of other fighters featured throughout this latest video.

Reptile made his playable debut in Mortal Kombat II back in 1993. Havik and Ashrah first featured in Mortal Kombat: Deception (2004) and Sareena became a playable fighter in the Game Boy Advance title Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition (2003). Check out the trailer below to see them all in action: