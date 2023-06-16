Mortal Kombat 1 was recently announced for the Switch, but it's not clear yet how it will compare to next-generation versions.

If you have been wondering who is in charge of this version, the official game FAQ on the Mortal Kombat 1 website reveals Shiver Entertainment (Mortal Kombat 11) is returning and will be assisted by Saber Interactive - arguably best-known for its work on the Witcher 3 Switch port.

Comicbook.com also recently spoke to NetherRealm's Lead Systems Designer Derek Kirtzic about the Switch release. He mentioned how the aim is to deliver a "quality product" for all fans:

"So we don't work closely with the Switch version. Obviously, we'll look at it, we'll review it. But we have that with our outsourcing groups, same as we did with MK11. And MK11 felt good. It played great on Switch. And again, it's for us to make sure that it's a quality product for the users, the people that purchase it a hundred percent all the time."

In our own "hands on" with Mortal Kombat 1 at Summer Game Fest, we had an absolute blast, but were left wondering how the Switch is going to keep up with the game's stunning presentation.