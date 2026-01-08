Back in August, Nintendo announced a line of child-friendly products under the 'My Mario' banner, including a free Hello, Mario! app for Switch and mobile, cute sets of wooden block amiibo, and assorted merch aimed at babies and toddlers.

It was only a matter of time before it all found its way out of Japan and the company has now confirmed that the line will be launching in the US from 19th February.

Designed "to offer fun ways for young children and their parents to explore, imagine and play side-by-side," according to the official blurb, the collection will be coming to the Nintendo New York and San Francisco stores in February and appearing at "select retail stores" in the spring. There's no word on a UK or European release just yet, but we'll update this article when we get confirmation on this side of the pond.

In Japan, a bunch of Yoshi-themed products launched alongside a similar Hello, Yoshi! app in November, and with the line "continu[ing] to expand throughout the year", you can expect that to arrive at some point, too.

If you need a reminder for the bits and pieces under the 'My Mario' banner, check out our gallery of items from the original Japanese announcement. Otherwise, here's a little round-up from the PR:

- Two wooden block sets featuring Mario and well-known items from the Super Mario series: a Mario Wood Block Set (3 pcs) and a Mario & Friends Wood Block Set (30 pcs).

- A free Hello, Mario! app for smart devices and Nintendo Switch systems that lets children, parents and caregivers intuitively and playfully interact with Mario, which officially launches Feb. 19 on Apple App Store and Google Play and as a free download on Nintendo Switch (also playable on Nintendo Switch 2) via Nintendo eShop.

- A My Mario stop-motion animation series – called “It’s Me, Mario!” – available now on the My Mario website and on the official Play Nintendo YouTube channel.

- A collection of apparel for infants and toddlers, from onesies to sleepers and outfits for playtime.

- An interactive Hello, Mario! board book by Nintendo and published by Penguin Random House.

- Soft toys that include fun rattles and cuddly Mario plush.

- Tomy Toomies My Mario collection that will power up bathtime with bath toys and water squirters inspired by iconic characters from the Super Mario franchise.

Not everything will be available immediately ("Launch timing for specific products will vary"), but if you're looking to indoctrinate your young ones into the ol' Nintendo life, there's a bounty of material incoming for 2026.

Jim downloaded and played with the cute Hello, Mario app back in the summer - check out his impressions if you can't wait until next month (and don't want to download it from the Japanese eShop yourself).