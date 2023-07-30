Ahead of the Mortal Kombat 1 release this September, NetherRealms is now building up excitement with regular fighter reveals.

The latest one is for the character Geras, who made his debut in the previous release Mortal Kombat 11. Of course, Mortal Kombat 1 resets the timeline, so while you're going to see plenty of familiar faces, they don't necessarily slot into their existing roles, and their history with certain other characters might be different.

Below is the Twitter version of the latest trailer, but if you want to see a higher-quality version, you'll need to sign in on YouTube.

This latest fighter reveal in Mortal Kombat 1 follows on from the announcement of a bunch of other returning fighters, as well as the new entry's DLC pack.

This includes the return of Li Mei, Tanya and Baraka, and the Kameo fighters Goro and Darrius. In terms of DLC, players can look forward to some other existing Mortal Kombat cast members, as well as a number of Super Heroes from DC, and series such as Invincible and The Boys.